CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

124 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts to 40 kt and wind seas 8 to 12 ft. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

wind seas 6 to 10 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Gale warning beyond 5 nm of the coast and from Gold

Beach south. Small craft advisory all other areas.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

