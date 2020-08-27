CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
124 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts to 40 kt and wind seas 8 to 12 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
wind seas 6 to 10 ft at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Gale warning beyond 5 nm of the coast and from Gold
Beach south. Small craft advisory all other areas.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
