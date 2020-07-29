CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

227 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt. Steep wind driven seas 6 ft.

* WHERE...1 nm to 30 nm offshore from Cape Blanco to Gold Beach. 5

to 50 nm offshore south of Gold Beach. The strongest winds and

heaviest seas will occur just south and west of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

