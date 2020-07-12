CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
116 AM PDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...DENSE FOG TO POTENTIALLY AFFECT THE COASTAL WATERS THIS
MORNING...
Dense fog did not develop as expected last night, but there is a
chance that patchy dense fog with visibility of one nautical mile
or less may develop after sunrise.
If dense fog develops, mariners should be prepared for abrupt
visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce
speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels,
including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS
navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such
equipment is unavailable.
