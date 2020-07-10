CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts around 40 kt and very
steep seas from the north at 10 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Between 10 and 40 NM west of the coast from Cape
Sebastian to Point Saint George.
* WHEN...From late Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are likely.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,
and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
