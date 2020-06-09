CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

252 AM PDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 8 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Areas north of Brookings and mostly beyond 10 nm from

shore, except within 10 nm from shore north of Gold Beach.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

