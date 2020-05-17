CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

209 AM PDT Sun May 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 7 to 10 ft with periods lengthening from

10 to 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Generally beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in near

the capes.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 7 to 10 ft with periods lengthening from

10 to 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Generally beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer in near

the capes.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 8 to 10 ft with periods lengthening from

10 to 14 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Steep seas of 8 to 10 ft with periods lengthening from

10 to 14 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather