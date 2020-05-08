CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Steep seas 6 to 8 feet. Seas will be dominated by short

period fresh swell.

* WHERE...All areas, but the heaviest seas will be south of Cape

Blanco.

* WHEN...Through 11 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will

create a potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced

mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should pay close attention to the marine forecast, and

consider wind and sea conditions in planning.

