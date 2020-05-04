CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
243 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 7 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and
Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to
60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
combined seas 7 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and
Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to
60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
combined seas 9 to 10 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late
Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather