CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA
155 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25
knots.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican
Border and out to 60 nm, including San Clemente Island.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Combined seas to 7 feet with steep waves
producing rough conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
