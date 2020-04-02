CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
211 AM PDT Thu Apr 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty north winds to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft at 7
seconds.
* WHERE...From Pistol River south between 3 and 15 nm, except
closer near capes.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty north winds to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft at 7
seconds.
* WHERE...From Pistol River south between 3 and 15 nm, except
closer near capes.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty north winds to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft at 7
seconds.
* WHERE...From Pistol River south between 3 and 15 nm, except
closer near capes.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Gusty north winds to 30 kt and seas 5 to 7 ft at 7
seconds.
* WHERE...From Pistol River south between 3 and 15 nm, except
closer near capes.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather