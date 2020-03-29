CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be 10 nm to nm

offshore north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be

10 nm to 30 nm offshore north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the warning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be 10 nm to nm

offshore north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be

10 nm to 30 nm offshore north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the warning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be 10 nm to nm

offshore north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be

10 nm to 30 nm offshore north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the warning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be 10 nm to nm

offshore north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be

10 nm to 30 nm offshore north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the warning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be 10 nm to nm

offshore north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be

10 nm to 30 nm offshore north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the warning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the first

Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9

seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be 10 nm to nm

offshore north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be

10 nm to 30 nm offshore north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the warning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11 PM this evening

to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM

PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM

PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

to around 40 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds

expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 11 ft at 9 to 10 seconds expected. For the

first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds expected.

* WHERE...The first Small Craft Advisory will be within 10 nm of

Cape Blanco. The Gale Warning will be 3 nm to 10 nm offshore

north of Gold Beach. The Hazardous Seas Warning will be beyond 0

to 2 nm of the coast north of Cape Ferrelo. The second Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

warnings.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning and Hazardous Seas Warning, from 11

PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft

Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning, and again from 5 PM

this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather