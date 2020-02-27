CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
227 AM PST Thu Feb 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with steep wind driven seas at 10
to 12 feet through this evening.
* WHERE...All areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore, except near
shore between Gold Beach and Brookings. The strongest winds will
be between Cape Blanco and Gold Beach from 5 to 30 NM offshore.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather