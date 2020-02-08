CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

218 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest seas 12 to 15 feet at 15 seconds becoming 10 to

14 feet at 11 seconds by tonight. Winds becoming north 20 to 25

kt Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory conditions will impact all areas,

with very steep and hazardous seas developing beyond 5 nm from

shore this afternoon.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

