CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Wed Feb 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous winds and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest from Point Mugu to

Santa Monica and out to near Santa Barbara Island. See the

Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...N winds 15 to 25 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt this

evening near Cape Mendocino. Seas 8 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

