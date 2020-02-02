CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

306 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and

combined seas of 17 to 20 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to noon

PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally

dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels

of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and

combined seas of 18 to 21 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to noon

PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally

dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels

of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and

combined seas of 17 to 20 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 9 AM this morning to noon

PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally

dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels

of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and

combined seas of 16 to 18 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from noon today to 3 AM PST

Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally

dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels

of all sizes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt and

combined seas of 12 to 15 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and

combined seas of 11 to 14 feet are expected when conditions are

worst.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions

which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

