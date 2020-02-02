CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
306 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and
combined seas of 17 to 20 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 6 AM this morning to noon
PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally
dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels
of all sizes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and
combined seas of 17 to 20 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 9 AM this morning to noon
PST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally
dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels
of all sizes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt and
combined seas of 16 to 18 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from noon today to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will create exceptionally
dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage vessels
of all sizes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt and
combined seas of 12 to 15 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and
combined seas of 11 to 14 feet are expected when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA
including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions
which could capsize or damage small and large vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
