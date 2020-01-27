CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
240 AM PST Mon Jan 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt this morning increasing to 30 to
gales 40 kt this afternoon through tonight. Winds diminish to 20
to 30 kt around sunrise Tuesday morning and then diminish
further before increasing again Wednesday. Steep seas from a
combination of southerly wind waves and west-northwesterly swell
will result in combined seas 10 to 17 feet through the period.
Very steep 12 to 17 foot seas are expected during the Gale
Warning period.
* WHERE...The Small Craft Advisory is for the entire area. The
Gale Warning is for much of the area between the coast and 25 NM
west of the coast south of Cape Blanco and for much of the area
from the coast out to 55 NM north of Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST
Friday. For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas will make conditions difficult to hazardous
for small craft. Gales and very steep seas could damage or even
capsize small vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended
that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor
prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island
CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa
Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
