CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

229 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM

PST SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and very

steep wind driven seas of 15 to 20 ft expected. Winds weaken

slightly Saturday afternoon, with steep to very steep seas of 12

to 15 ft at around 10 seconds continuing through Saturday night.

* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will impact all

areas.

* WHEN...The Gale Warning is in effect from 11 AM this morning to

1 PM PST Saturday. The Hazardous Seas Warning and Small Craft

Advisory are in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather