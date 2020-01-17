CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
229 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM
PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and very
steep wind driven seas of 15 to 20 ft expected. Winds weaken
slightly Saturday afternoon, with steep to very steep seas of 12
to 15 ft at around 10 seconds continuing through Saturday night.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep and hazardous seas will impact all
areas.
* WHEN...The Gale Warning is in effect from 11 AM this morning to
1 PM PST Saturday. The Hazardous Seas Warning and Small Craft
Advisory are in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather