CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

_____

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

211 AM PST Sun Jan 12 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very high and very steep seas of 20 to 22 feet will

subside overnight to around 17 feet by Sunday morning. Seas

will hover between 15 to 18 feet Sunday afternoon through

Tuesday morning. This in combination with periods of steep

wind waves will make for chaotic sea conditions.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. Bar

crossings will likely be hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very high and very steep seas of 20 to 22 feet will

subside overnight to around 17 feet by Sunday morning. Seas

will hover between 15 to 18 feet Sunday afternoon through

Tuesday morning. This in combination with periods of steep

wind waves will make for chaotic sea conditions.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. Bar

crossings will likely be hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very high and very steep seas of 20 to 22 feet will

subside overnight to around 17 feet by Sunday morning. Seas

will hover between 15 to 18 feet Sunday afternoon through

Tuesday morning. This in combination with periods of steep

wind waves will make for chaotic sea conditions.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. Bar

crossings will likely be hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very high and very steep seas of 20 to 22 feet will

subside overnight to around 17 feet by Sunday morning. Seas

will hover between 15 to 18 feet Sunday afternoon through

Tuesday morning. This in combination with periods of steep

wind waves will make for chaotic sea conditions.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. Bar

crossings will likely be hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather