CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
207 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.
Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Between Point Mugu and Malibu and S of Palos Verdes
Peninsula to Catalina...Northeast winds 20 to 30 knots with
gusts to 35 knots this morning and hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA
including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
