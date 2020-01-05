CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

224 AM PST Sun Jan 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm, Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out

10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm, Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out

10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm, Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out

10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Pt St George

to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm, Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out

10 nm and Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather