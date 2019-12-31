CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

240 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts to 30 kt over

the southern outers and seas 10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts to 30 kt over

the southern outers and seas 10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts to 30 kt over

the southern outers and seas 10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts to 30 kt over

the southern outers and seas 10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Pt Arena out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather