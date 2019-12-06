CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
229 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
combined seas 8 to 11 feet expected when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous combined seas
which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX) for more
details.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
combined seas 7 to 9 feet possible when conditions are worst.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late
tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous combined seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
_____
