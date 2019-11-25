CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
217 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...Historically deep low pressure and storm force winds with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts will impact the waters
Tuesday through Tuesday night...
.Deepening low pressure will move across the coastal waters of
Southern Oregon Tuesday into Tuesday night. Very dangerous
conditions are expected with very high and very steep seas along
with storm force winds. Occasional hurricane force wind gusts can
be expected over the waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 kt into Monday night. Winds switch to
southerly Tuesday and rapidly strengthen to 40 to 55 kt with
occasional hurricane force wind gusts up to 65 kt. Winds switch
back to northerly Tuesday night at storm force and begin to
decrease late Tuesday night but continue at gale force.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft at around
15 seconds into Tuesday morning. Seas are expected to quickly
become dangerous and very high and very steep Tuesday at 15 to
25 ft then continue building to 20 to 35 ft on Tuesday evening
and Tuesday night. Seas are likely to subside but remain high
and very steep Wednesday into Wednesday night.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience high and steep seas
into Tuesday morning. Storm force winds with occasional
hurricane force wind gusts and very dangerous conditions are
likely across all of the area Tuesday into early Wednesday with
the strongest winds and highest seas from Cape Blanco southward.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots along with
extremely steep and dangerous seas are imminent or occurring.
Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until
winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for
very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and consider
remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds and waves
subside.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather