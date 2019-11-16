CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
240 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* Seas...Steep 10 to 11 feet at 15 seconds, subsiding below 10
feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by small craft
advisory conditions, and bar crossings may be hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* Seas...Steep 10 to 11 feet at 15 seconds, subsiding below 10
feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by small craft
advisory conditions, and bar crossings may be hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* Seas...Steep 10 to 11 feet at 15 seconds, subsiding below 10
feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by small craft
advisory conditions, and bar crossings may be hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* Seas...Steep 10 to 11 feet at 15 seconds, subsiding below 10
feet later this morning.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by small craft
advisory conditions, and bar crossings may be hazardous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather