CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

120 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* Winds...South increasing to 15 to 25 kt by this evening.

* Seas...Building to 8 to 10 ft this afternoon due to long period

west swell, increasing to 10 to 12 ft overnight tonight.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions

hazardous to small craft.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* Winds...South increasing to 15 to 25 kt by this evening.

* Seas...Building to 8 to 10 ft this afternoon due to long period

west swell, increasing to 10 to 12 ft overnight tonight.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions

hazardous to small craft.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* Winds...South increasing to 15 to 25 kt by this evening.

* Seas...Building to 8 to 10 ft this afternoon due to long period

west swell, increasing to 10 to 12 ft overnight tonight.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions

hazardous to small craft.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING

TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* Winds...South increasing to 15 to 25 kt by this evening.

* Seas...Building to 8 to 10 ft this afternoon due to long period

west swell, increasing to 10 to 12 ft overnight tonight.

* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions

hazardous to small craft.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather