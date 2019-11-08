CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA

133 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

...DENSE FOG OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING...

Patchy dense fog with visibility of one nautical mile or less

will continue over the coastal waters this morning. Conditions

should improve after 9 AM.

Mariners should reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed

rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping

lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider

remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

