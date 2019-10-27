CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

246 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 12 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...North 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* SEAS...11 to 16 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...3 to 6 feet.

