CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

243 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are

expected when winds are strongest.

* Seas...Combined seas of 11 to 14 feet with periods around 9

seconds are expected when waves are largest.

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory for the Inner waters from Point Mugu to San

Mateo Point. This advisory is in effect from 9 PM this evening to

9 AM PDT Sunday as is primarily for the Santa Monica Bay portion.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

