CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

242 AM PDT Tue Oct 1 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS...North around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* SEAS...Around 7 feet.

_____

