CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 29 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* Winds...North 5 to 10 knots through Sunday.
* Seas...lowering slightly and steep 9 to 10 feet through today.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft through this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
* Winds...North 5 to 10 knots through Sunday.
* Seas...lowering slightly and steep 9 to 10 feet through today.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft through this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* Winds...South 5 to 10 kt.
* Seas...Lowering slightly and steep 8 to 9 ft through today.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft through this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
* Winds...South 5 to 10 kt.
* Seas...Lowering slightly and steep 8 to 9 ft through today.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft through this afternoon.
* Winds...North 5 to 10 knots through Sunday.
* Seas...lowering slightly and steep 9 to 10 feet through today.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft through this afternoon.
* Winds...North 5 to 10 knots through Sunday.
* Seas...lowering slightly and steep 9 to 10 feet through today.
* Areas affected...All areas will be affected by conditions
hazardous to small craft through this afternoon.
