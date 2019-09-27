CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
327 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...11 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
