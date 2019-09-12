CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
239 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has cancelled
the Small Craft Advisory.
Winds have lowered to below small craft advisory level thresholds,
therefore the small craft advisory has been cancelled.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 20 kt increasing to 20 to 25 kt Thursday
night. Strongest winds downwind of Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 7 ft at 7 seconds building to 8 to 9 ft at
9 seconds Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
