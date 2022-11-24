CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

_____

711 FPUS56 KLOX 241126

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

CAZ364-250100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Local north winds

around 15 mph in the morning. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ365-250100-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Local north winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ362-250100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ354-250100-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ355-250100-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph by

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-250100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, strongest

northern and western portions, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the

mid 30s to mid 40s in wind sheltered locations. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, strongest

northern and western portions.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, strongest

northern and western portions, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Local north

winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ363-250100-

Santa Monica Mountains-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 40 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-250100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the upper 50s in the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the foothills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in foothills in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-250100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Areas of northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ358-359-250100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the

upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Local northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ357-250100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Local north

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ356-250100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ053-250100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Local northeast winds 10

to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-250100-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph by afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15

to 25 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-250100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph from mid morning through afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast winds 10 to 20 mph from mid

morning through mid afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid 40s in

the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ350-250100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ352-250100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ349-250100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ351-250100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around

60 warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

northwest 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ353-250100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of east winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ346-250100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ340-250100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. Local northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ347-250100-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Local frost late. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Local frost

early. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-250100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Local frost late. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Local frost in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-250100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ342-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 30s to around 40 colder valleys. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50 except around 40 colder valleys. Northeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ343-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost late. Lows in the upper 20s

and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

$$

CAZ344-250100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of east

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid to upper

40s Carrizo Plain. Areas of east winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of

east winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ345-250100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-250100-

Cuyama Valley-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local east

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Local east winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ087-250100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-250100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of east winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 40s higher peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

$$

CAZ549-250100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

326 AM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Areas of east winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the

mid 60s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather