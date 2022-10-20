CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

CAZ365-210030-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ087-210030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the

coast to the upper 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows around

60.

CAZ362-210030-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 50s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ354-210030-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

CAZ355-210030-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s

to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

CAZ350-210030-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ349-210030-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog with

drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ351-210030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ352-210030-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s except the upper 80s warmer foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ548-210030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-210030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ088-210030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ359-210030-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to around 90. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ358-210030-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning

then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ357-210030-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

CAZ356-210030-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ363-210030-

Santa Monica Mountains-

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog

with drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ059-210030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ054-210030-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ053-210030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at

high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the

40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 60s

and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ353-210030-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ340-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 50s at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

CAZ341-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ346-210030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ347-210030-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ348-210030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ343-210030-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ342-210030-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90 except the upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s

to around 70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ344-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ345-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

90 at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at low elevations to the lower 70s at high elevations.

Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ038-210030-

Cuyama Valley-

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s and

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ549-210030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s and upper 60s

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

CAZ550-210030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

322 AM PDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. Lows

in the mid 50s.

