CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s at the beaches to the

upper 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches

to the upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the

beaches to the upper 80s inland.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches

to the mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 warmer foothills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s closer

to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper 80s closer

to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101 except the mid to upper 80s

closer to the coast.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 closer to the coast.

Santa Monica Mountains-

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 90.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 90s far interior.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s

to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 cooler coastal slopes.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the

lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

704 AM PDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to

the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

