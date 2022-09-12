CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

303 FPUS56 KLOX 121043

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

CAZ364-122315-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ365-122315-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-122315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

$$

CAZ362-122315-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ354-122315-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ355-122315-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ350-122315-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to around 90.

$$

CAZ349-122315-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ351-122315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ352-122315-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the

upper 80s warmer foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 80s

warmer foothills. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 80s

warmer foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid

80s to around 90 warmer foothills.

$$

CAZ548-122315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s.

$$

CAZ547-122315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-122315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ359-122315-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ358-122315-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ357-122315-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-122315-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around

90 except the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to mid

70s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around

70 closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to

mid 70s closer to the coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower

to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to

mid 70s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ363-122315-

Santa Monica Mountains-

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

$$

CAZ059-122315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ054-122315-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s

at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-122315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

lower 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-122315-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid

70s inland.

$$

CAZ341-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ346-122315-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ347-122315-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ348-122315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ343-122315-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ342-122315-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper

60s to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower

to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to

mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ345-122315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-122315-

Cuyama Valley-

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ549-122315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near

the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

$$

CAZ550-122315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

343 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the mid to upper 80s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather