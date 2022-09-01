CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ 486 FPUS56 KLOX 011004 ZFPLOX Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 CAZ364-020030- Los Angeles County Beaches- Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Santa Monica, and Torrance 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the lower to mid 90s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs from around 90 at the beaches to 99 to 104 inland. .LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 96 to 101 inland. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. $$ CAZ365-020030- Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Highs 95 to 106. .LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 103. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ087-020030- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon and Two Harbors 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to the lower 90s interior. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Highs from the mid to upper 80s near the coast to 95 to 101 interior. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior. $$ CAZ362-020030- Malibu Coast- Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at the beaches to the mid 90s inland. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ354-020030- Ventura County Beaches- Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches to 90 to 100 inland. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. $$ CAZ355-020030- Ventura County Inland Coast- Including Camarillo and East Ventura 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs 88 to 103. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ350-020030- Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast- Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the lower to mid 70s in the hills. Highs 84 to 100. .LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the lower to mid 70s in the hills. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ349-020030- Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast- Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, and Refugio State Beach 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler beaches. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the mid 70s to around 80 in the hills. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 cooler beaches. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. $$ CAZ351-020030- Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range- Including San Marcos Pass 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to 106. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills. Highs 100 to 108. .LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around 80 warmer foothills. $$ CAZ352-020030- Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range- 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to 107. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except 96 to 101 warmer foothills. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except 103 to 105 warmer foothills. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills. Highs 94 to 103 except 108 to 113 warmer foothills. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except 100 to 105 warmer foothills. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower 80s warmer foothills. $$ CAZ548-020030- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona, and San Gabriel 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 99 to 109. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Highs 101 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs 96 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 94 to 100. $$ CAZ547-020030- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 102 to 111. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the upper 70s to mid 80s in the hills. Highs 106 to 116. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Highs 98 to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 95 to 105. $$ CAZ088-020030- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s. Highs 104 to 112. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. $$ CAZ359-020030- Southeastern Ventura County Valleys- Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 99 to 109 except the upper 80s to mid 90s closer to the coast. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. East winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 colder valleys. Highs 102 to 111 except the mid to upper 90s closer to the coast. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102 except the mid 80s to around 90 closer to the coast. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. $$ CAZ358-020030- Central Ventura County Valleys- Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 103 to 113. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs 103 to 113. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. $$ CAZ357-020030- Ojai Valley- Including Oak View and Ojai 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 104 to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs 108 to 110. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 103. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. $$ CAZ356-020030- Lake Casitas- Including Meiners Oaks 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 104 to 107. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs 108 to 110. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 103. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. $$ CAZ363-020030- Santa Monica Mountains- 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 colder valleys. Highs 100 to 110 except around 90 cooler coastal slopes. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Highs 91 to 101 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. $$ CAZ059-020030- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 104 to 112. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 110. West winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. Highs 102 to 110. $$ CAZ054-020030- Los Angeles County Mountains- Including Acton and Mount Wilson 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 98 to 108 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. $$ CAZ053-020030- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 99 to 109 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 101 to 111 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. $$ CAZ353-020030- Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains- Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain, and San Rafael Mountain 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 102 to 110 at low elevations to 92 to 100 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 105 to 112 at low elevations to 96 to 103 at high elevations. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 107. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. $$ CAZ340-020030- San Luis Obispo County Beaches- Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. $$ CAZ341-020030- San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast- Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ346-020030- Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches- Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. $$ CAZ347-020030- Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast- Including Buellton and Santa Maria 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs 78 to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Highs 86 to 103. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Highs 84 to 100. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ348-020030- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except 102 to 107 far interior. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 99 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s. Highs 96 to 106. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs 91 to 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. $$ CAZ343-020030- Southern Salinas Valley- Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and Templeton 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 105 to 110. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 112. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Highs 110 to 117. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 112. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. $$ CAZ342-020030- Santa Lucia Mountains- Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 97 to 107 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108 except around 80 cooler coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109 except around 90 cooler coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the upper 50s to mid 60s colder valleys. Highs 105 to 115 except the mid 80s to around 90 cooler coastal slopes. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109 except the lower to mid 80s cooler coastal slopes. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s colder valleys. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes. $$ CAZ344-020030- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except the mid 70s to around 80 Carrizo Plain. Highs 105 to 115. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 110. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. $$ CAZ345-020030- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 102 to 107 at low elevations to 95 to 100 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 108 at low elevations to 93 to 100 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 103 to 108 at low elevations to 96 to 101 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 109 to 114 at low elevations to 101 to 107 at high elevations. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from 105 to 111 at low elevations to 97 to 103 at high elevations. Lows from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 107 at low elevations to 93 to 100 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-020030- Cuyama Valley- 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to 109. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. Highs 99 to 116. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 107. $$ CAZ549-020030- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior. $$ CAZ550-020030- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 304 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to 90 to 100 interior. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s near the coast to the 90s interior. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior. $$ ASR www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather