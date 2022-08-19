CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022

_____

284 FPUS56 KLOX 191027

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

CAZ364-192330-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-192330-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ362-192330-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ354-192330-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

South winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ355-192330-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ547-192330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ363-192330-

Santa Monica Mountains-

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog on lower

coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

the 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except the

mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the

70s cooler coastal slopes. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper 70s cooler coastal

slopes.

$$

CAZ548-192330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-192330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ358-359-192330-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101 except the 80s closer to the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to

around 80 closer to the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper

70s to mid 80s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ357-192330-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ356-192330-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s closer to the

coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, except for patchy low clouds and fog late.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid

70s closer to the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s except the lower to mid 70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ053-192330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-192330-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-192330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 95 to

103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 94 to

102.

$$

CAZ349-192330-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph,

diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ351-192330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 warmer

foothills. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35

mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 60s warmer

foothills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ350-192330-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph

diminishing after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ352-353-192330-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ346-347-192330-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ348-192330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ340-341-192330-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ342-192330-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler

coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except around

70 cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100 except the mid 70s to around 80 cooler coastal slopes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler

coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ038-343>345-192330-

Cuyama Valley-Southern Salinas Valley-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

Templeton, Carrizo Plain, Creston, Shandon, Caliente Range,

La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 101 to 106 at low elevations to 94 to

100 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 102 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ087-192330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s

to around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ550-192330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s and 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

$$

CAZ549-192330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

327 AM PDT Fri Aug 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather