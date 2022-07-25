CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

207 FPUS56 KLOX 251003

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

CAZ364-260015-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog with only partial afternoon clearing. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ365-260015-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-260015-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ362-260015-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ354-260015-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ355-260015-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ350-260015-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ349-260015-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s except the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the

lower to mid 60s cooler beaches. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler

beaches.

$$

CAZ351-260015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80 except the lower to mid 80s warmer foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ352-260015-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except around 70 warmer foothills. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ548-260015-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-260015-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs mid 80s to mid 90s. South afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ088-260015-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ359-260015-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 closer to the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 closer to the

coast.

$$

CAZ358-260015-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ357-260015-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ356-260015-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ363-260015-

Santa Monica Mountains-

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s

cooler coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ059-260015-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s. Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows in

the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-260015-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-260015-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-260015-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning

low clouds and fog with only partial afternoon clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

CAZ341-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ346-260015-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ347-260015-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ348-260015-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 80s to around 90 far interior.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 80s far interior. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 80s to mid 90s far interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 90 far interior.

$$

CAZ343-260015-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs 88 to 100.

$$

CAZ342-260015-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid to

upper 60s cooler coastal slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid to upper 60s cooler coastal

slopes. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 60s cooler

coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

mid to upper 60s cooler coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler

coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the mid 60s to around 70 Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s Carrizo Plain. Highs

90 to 100.

$$

CAZ345-260015-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-260015-

Cuyama Valley-

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ549-260015-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise areas of low clouds. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-260015-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise patchy low clouds. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

