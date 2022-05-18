CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

CAZ364-182345-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

CAZ365-182345-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ087-182345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ362-182345-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ354-182345-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

CAZ355-182345-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ350-182345-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then areas of low clouds

and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ349-182345-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ351-182345-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

CAZ352-182345-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-182345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ547-182345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in

the hills.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower 60s in

the hills. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-182345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ359-182345-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ358-182345-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except upper 60s and 70s closer to

the coast. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to

the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to the

coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s except mid to upper 70s closer to the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast.

CAZ357-182345-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ356-182345-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s except upper 60s to mid 70s

closer to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to the

coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer to the

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ363-182345-

Santa Monica Mountains-

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to

around 70 higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ059-182345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-182345-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-182345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ353-182345-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Lows

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ340-182345-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid

60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

CAZ341-182345-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ346-182345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

CAZ347-182345-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ348-182345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ343-182345-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

CAZ342-182345-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except mid 70s to lower 80s lower coastal

slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s except 70s lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s except mid to upper 60s lower coastal slopes.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s except mid to upper 60s lower

coastal slopes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except 70s lower coastal slope.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s except upper 60s and 70s lower coastal

slopes.

CAZ344-182345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ345-182345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 80s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-182345-

Cuyama Valley-

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

and 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ549-182345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast

to the mid to upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 50s near the coast to the mid 60s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from around 60 near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around

70 interior.

CAZ550-182345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

312 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then patchy low clouds and

fog. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower

to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

around 70 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

