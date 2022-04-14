CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Long Beach and Torrance

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Inglewood, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Hawthorne,

Lakewood, and Lynwood

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Malibu Coast-

Including Point Dume

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, and Point Mugu

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including Point Arguello

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 70s to

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s and 70s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs mid 60s to mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Santa Paula and Fillmore

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s

and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Ojai

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Lake Casitas

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Monica Mountains-

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the 60s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower to

mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper

50s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s

to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at

high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Cambria

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo and Nipomo

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to around 70.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

to upper 50s at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Paso Robles

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Shandon

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to around 60 at high elevations. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at

high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to

around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from around 70

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PDT Thu Apr 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid to

upper 60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

