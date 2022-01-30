CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

555 FPUS56 KLOX 301103

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

CAZ041-310145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-310145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-310145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-310145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in

the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-310145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ547-310145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-310145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50 except the upper 30s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50 except the upper 30s colder valleys. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-310145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-310145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around

40 in the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ054-310145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny . Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-310145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-310145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. West

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-310145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-310145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ035-310145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ036-310145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ037-310145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-310145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-310145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-310145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-310145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

ASR

