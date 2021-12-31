CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-010130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-010130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-010130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s. Below passes

and canyons northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-010130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ547-010130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-010130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 20

to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around

50 except around 40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-010130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ088-010130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ059-010130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ054-010130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low

elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid to

upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-010130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except cloudy with a chance of a snow shower

on he north slopes near the Kern county line in the morning.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 15 to 22 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

55 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

CAZ052-010130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper 40s

and 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-035-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs from

around 50 at the beaches to the upper 50s inland. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-010130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ037-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 15

mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-010130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-010130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ549-010130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ550-010130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

