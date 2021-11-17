CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense in the hills with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading inland

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading

inland overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading

inland overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense in the hills with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading

inland overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches spreading

inland overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

fog along the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s nearest the coast.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at

high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s

and 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s

to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense in the hills with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 50s

to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s inland.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the beaches early

spreading inland overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the beaches early

spreading inland overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to around 60 at high elevations.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Paso Robles, Atascadero, and Black Mountain

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy except for morning low clouds and fog

in the Salinas Valley. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower

60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Fog locally dense across the interior with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and dense fog with partial afternoon

clearing. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near

the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

418 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

Hall

