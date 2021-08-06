CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

_____

290 FPUS56 KLOX 060946

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

CAZ041-070000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s

to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-070000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

$$

CAZ040-070000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 70s

to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-070000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. North to northeast winds

around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s to around

70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-070000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around

70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-070000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ046-070000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-070000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-070000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

$$

CAZ059-070000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

local gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

CAZ054-070000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-070000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-070000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

70s to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-070000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 nearest the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ037-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs 90 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to around 60 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 79 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 82 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

$$

CAZ051-070000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-070000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

$$

CAZ549-070000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-070000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

246 AM PDT Fri Aug 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

$$

Hall

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather