CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

_____

444 FPUS56 KLOX 171002

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

CAZ041-180000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from around 70 at the beaches

to around 80 inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-180000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s near the coast to the mid 70s to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ040-180000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-180000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except

the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper

60s to mid 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-180000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-180000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 90 to

100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ046-180000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ044-045-180000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s

nearest the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the

hills.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s nearest the

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid to upper 70s nearest the coast.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

to upper 70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-180000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ059-180000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 113. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 103 to

113. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ054-180000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 97

to 106 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

96 to 103 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows from around

70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s

to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 96

to 104 at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid 80s to lower 90s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-180000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from 93

to 103 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

92 to 102 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at

low elevations to the 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around

60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-180000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the mid to

upper 70s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-180000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ037-180000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to

109. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 106. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 104. West winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ051-180000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

99 to 106 at low elevations to the lower to mid 90s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 80s

and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 80s

to lower 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

70s and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-180000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to

107. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 98 to

107. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ549-180000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-180000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

