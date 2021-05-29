CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

_____

483 FPUS56 KLOX 291052

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

CAZ041-292345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to

the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70

at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ040-292345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then clearing

to the coast in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to the

coast in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to the

coast in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ039-292345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 3 AM

PDT SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s except around 60 cooler beaches.

Local north winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph between Gaviota and

Refugio early. Then areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Mainly between Refugio and Gaviota.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Diminishing late. Mainly between Refugio and Gaviota.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ087-292345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ044-045-292345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid to upper 60s

nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-292345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ548-292345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog with drizzle along the

foothills in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-292345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-292345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ059-292345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ054-292345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after areas of morning low clouds and

patchy fog along coastal slopes. Highs from the mid 70s to around

80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-292345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the u...WIND ADVISORY IN

EFFECT FROM 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 3 AM PDT SUNDAY

MORNING...pper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-292345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 3 AM

PDT SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mphwith gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest to

north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds diminishing

late. Strongest between San Marcos Pass and the hills above

Gaviota.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-292345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the

mid 60s to lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and

70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-292345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ037-292345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and patchy fog in

the Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo

Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ051-292345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-292345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ550-292345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper

60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to

the upper 60s to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-292345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

337 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy fog.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

$$

ck

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather