CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ 225 FPUS56 KLOX 071037 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 CAZ041-072345- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ087-072345- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-072345- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ039-072345- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph developing this afternoon, mainly from Refugio westward. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph below passes and canyons. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon, strongest from Refugio westward. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the upper 50s in the hills. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph, strongest below passes and canyons. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph below passes and canyons, strongest early in the morning and again late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Very windy below passes and canyons. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Very windy below passes and canyons in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ548-072345- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ547-072345- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ046-072345- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid to upper 40s colder valleys. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ088-072345- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CAZ044-045-072345- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ054-072345- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph by midnight, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph late. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-072345- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph late. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-072345- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s in the hills. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. $$ CAZ052-072345- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph late in the day. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Very windy in the morning. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-072345- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ035-072345- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s to around 70 inland. $$ CAZ036-072345- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ037-072345- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ051-072345- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. $$ CAZ038-072345- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. $$ CAZ549-072345- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ550-072345- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 337 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid to upper 60s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$

www.weather.gov/losangeles