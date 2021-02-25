CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 436 FPUS56 KLOX 251149 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 CAZ041-260100- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning, mainly between Santa Monica and Leo Carrillo including Malibu, shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ040-260100- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Then shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph late afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ547-260100- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. Winds diminishing some in the late afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid to upper 50s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-260100- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with local gusts to 35 mph across the foothills in the morning. Winds decreasing in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ046-260100- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds then decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ044-045-260100- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. Winds diminishing some late afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-260100- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds diminishing some late afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ053-260100- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph, decreasing in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ054-260100- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-260100- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except around 40 in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ039-260100- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 to 25 mph early. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Mainly Gaviota to Refugio and around the hills of Montecito. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ034-035-260100- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. North winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. With local gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ036-260100- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ052-260100- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-260100- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ051-260100- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ038-260100- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East winds around 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ087-260100- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds then shifting to the north and diminishing some in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ550-260100- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ549-260100- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CK