CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

_____

639 FPUS56 KLOX 051225

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

CAZ041-060230-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-060230-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows around

50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-060230-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ039-060230-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

$$

CAZ548-060230-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ547-060230-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-060230-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ045-060230-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ044-060230-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50

except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-060230-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-060230-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-060230-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-060230-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the mid

40s in the hills. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ052-060230-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-060230-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ035-060230-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-060230-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ051-060230-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-060230-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s

to around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ038-060230-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-060230-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-060230-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

425 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs around 60.

$$

